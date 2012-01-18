The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.6 percent in midday trade, while the blue chips add 0.1 percent, and the midcaps take on 0.7 percent.

Findel climbs more than 4 percent after the home shopping and sports-kit retailer says sales in the second half have risen 4.5 percent so far as its Express Gifts business saw the strongest Christmas sales in four years.

Lo-Q, the provider of virtual queuing systems, firms nearly 6 percent after the company signs a three-year contract with Palace Entertainment, the largest operator of water parks in the United States.

