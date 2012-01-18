Shares in Italy's biggest builder Impregilo rise more than 1 percent to a 9-month high, outperforming Europe's construction sector, on speculation privately-owned rival Salini has further increased its 15 percent stake.

Daily La Repubblica says Salini, which aims at merging with Impregilo, is getting close to 20 percent and may be ready to raise its stake more. Contacted by Reuters, Salini declines to comment.

"The objective of Salini may be that of getting close to 30 percent and present a merger plan at the annual shareholder meeting," a trader says.

Incumbent controlling shareholders, the Gavio and Benetton families, have not yet agreed on the stake balance in their IGLI vehicle, which now controls Impregilo with a stake of about 30 percent, after the exit of fellow IGLI investor Ligresti.

Reuters messaging rm://sabina.suzzi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net