Shares in microchip manufacturer STMicroelectronics gain 2.9 percent benefiting from Dutch chip equipment maker ASML's prediction of an increase in orders.

ASML, which produces machines used in chip manufacturing, says with its full-year results, that it expects orders to rise in the first quarter of the current year. ASML shares add 1.4 percent.

The stronger gain by STMicro shares reflects ASML's outperformance versus the sector in recent days, a Paris-based trader said.

The Franco-Italian company is also benefiting from its dollar-denominated sales as the U.S. currency gains against the euro.

STMicro's stock has gained 15 percent so far this year.

