European shares stay weaker as Wall Street inches higher in early trade, with financial stocks buoyed by better-than-expected quarterly profits by Goldman Sachs.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 0.4 percent at 1,030.17 points, while the S&P 500, the Dow Jones industrial index percent and the Nasdaq are up 0.1 to 0.3 percent.

Tullow Oil is the worst performer in Europe, down 5.3 percent, after a trading update shows production is declining for the oil explorer and net asset values (NAV) are likely to fall as a result.

