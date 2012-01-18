The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.1 percent higher, outperforming a 0.7 percent advance by the FTSE 250 index, while the FTSE 100 index adds 0.2 percent.

4imprint gains 9.4 percent after the promotional products group issues a trading update, with full-year group revenue up 10 percent, prompting Peel Hunt to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock, with the broker highlighting continued strong growth in North America. [ID: nRSR7296Va]

Ukrproduct Group, one of the leading producers and distributors of branded dairy products in Ukraine, sheds 10.6 percent after warning in a trading update that it expects its before and after tax profits for the current financial year ending December 31 2011 will be below previous expectations.

The firm says its profitability was undermined by an increase in fuel costs and by the very high milk price inflation, all within a competitive market place, with taxation also becoming an issue.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net