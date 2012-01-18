Shares in recruiters Randstad Holding and USG People fall, as Royal Bank of Scotland forecasts the top line in the sector will suffer in weaker labour markets, and with UK unemployment data providing further evidence of a tougher environment.

Previewing 2011 results for the two companies, RBS says: "We expect top-line momentum for staffers to deteriorate significantly (quarter-on-quarter) due to a weakening end market and unfavourable working day comparables. Our forecasts drop on average 4 percent."

However, RBS reiterates its "buy" rating on both companies.

The broker says it cuts its EPS forecasts for USG on average by 15 percent for 2012/13, driven by lower margin assumptions.

Randstad falls 2 percent; USG people falls 0.4 percent.

The number of Britons out of work hit its highest level in more than 17 years in November.

