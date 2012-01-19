European shares are set to rise on hopes Greece will reach an agreement on a bond swap deal and on news the International Monetary Fund is seeking to expand its war chest to help countries in the euro zone.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.5 to 0.9 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed flat at 1,034.64 points on Wednesday.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING

BANKINTER SA Q4

NOVOZYMES A/S Q4

AURUBIS AG FINAL

POLYMETAL Q4

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING

Q4 American Express Co

Q4 Bank of America Corp

Q4 BB&T Corp

Q4 Capital One Financial Corp

Q1 2012 Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Q4 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc

Q4 Google

Q4 Huntington Bancshares Inc

Q4 International Business Machines Corp

Q4 Intel Corp

Q4 Intuitive Surgical Inc

Q1 2012 Johnson Controls Inc

Q4 Southwest Airlines Financial Results Re

Q4 Morgan Stanley

Q2 2012 Microsoft Corp

Q4 People's United Financial Inc

Q4 PPG Industries

Q4 UnitedHealth Group Inc

Q4 Union Pacific Corp

Q3 2012 Xilinx Inc

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA (GMT):

1330 U.S. CPI

1330 U.S. House Starts

1330 U.S. Permits

1330 U.S. Jobless claims

1500 U.S. Philly Fed Business

