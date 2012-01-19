The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent in early deals, ouperforming a flat FTSE 100 index, while the FTSE 250 rises 0.7 percent.

British online fashion retailer ASOS jumps 9.5 percent after saying it would meet full-year profit forecasts after reporting a strong third-quarter boosted by rapid international growth and a solid performance in its domestic market.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings, a worldwide manufacturer of point of care in-vitro diagnostic devices, adds more than 16 percent after saying its year-end adjusted EBITDA will be significantly ahead of market expectations.

