Shares in Nokia are more than 2 percent lower following a weak earnings report from smaller rival Sony Ericsson who says demand has started to slow down in mature markets.

Sony Ericsson, the world's ninth-biggest handset maker, reports a pretax loss of 247 million euros ($316.57 million) for the fourth quarter versus a forecast for a small profit in a Reuters poll.

"Sony Ericsson results are one of the first signs of the market slowing down and I expect to see weak reports from the likes of Nokia, LG and others over the coming weeks," says IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo.

