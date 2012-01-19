UK food retailers were under pressure with Sainsbury among the top fallers, down 1.2 percent on a flat FTSE 100 index, after Goldman Sachs downgrades its rating for the grocer to "sell" from "neutral" and cuts earnings forecasts across the sector.

The broker also downgrades its rating for Tesco to "neutral" from "buy", and repeats its "sell" rating on Wm.Morrison.

Goldman lowers its 2013 earnings forecasts for Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury by 21.3 percent, 5.6 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.

"Following Tesco's profit warning on January 11, we believe the UK food retail sector outlook has significantly worsened. Tesco announced margin investment, and as a result we expect negative pressure on sector profitability," Goldman Sachs says in a note.

According to Thomson Reuters data, earnings expectations for the broader European retail sector in 2012 is 10.6 percent. Forecasts for 2011 growth in the sector was 12.1 percent at the start of last year, analysts now estimate growth in that year was -1.2 percent.

Goldman Sachs says there are concerns to those further down the supply chain from any renewed price action by Tesco or other UK retailers and find that food producers Premier Foods and Dairy Crest, household products group McBride and Irish drinks manufacturer C&C Group are most at risk.

