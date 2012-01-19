Shares in Weir Group rise 2.1 percent in a flat FTSE 100 index, helped by a Panmure Gordon note in which it recommends buying in the current share price weakness and raises its price target on the pumps and valves maker.

Weir fell 3.6 percent in the previous session on demand fears after fellow equipment manufacturer SPX Corp issued a weaker-than-expected 2012 profit target and warned that the year was getting off to a rough start.

Panmure says the overlap between Weir and SPX is "minimal" and the U.S. group reiterated strength in the oil & gas segment of its flow technology division, which is the most relevant to Weir.

In addition, the broker raises its target price on the UK group to 2,530 pence from 2,215 pence citing "growing confidence" in Weir's unconventional oil & gas position, the ramp up of the group's service offerings, its acquisition synergies and a "more disciplined" effort in the power & industrial business.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net