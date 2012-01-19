Shares in Germany's Commerzbank jump 13 percent, topping a 0.2 percent firmer pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the lender unveils steps to plump up its capital cushion by the end of June as demanded by European banking regulators.

"The plan looks much better than I expected," says a German trader.

Germany's second-biggest lender says the set of measures has a potential of approximately 6.3 billion euros ($8.1 billion), adding that hitting the target would not come at the expense of lending to corporate customers in core markets Germany and Poland.

The plans is also boosting overall sentiment in the banking sector. The STOXX Europe 600 Banks gains 2.6 percent.

