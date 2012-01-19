Shares in AstraZeneca (AZN) fall 1.4 percent after U.S. drug regulators said they needed further clinical data, possibly including new clinical studies, before approving a new diabetes drug, dapagliflozin from the Anglo-Swedish group and its U.S. partner, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

"If one wishes to look on the bright side, the drug is at least still in play. However, the fact that additional clinical data is required, rather than merely further analysis of already-submitted studies, is clearly not ideal," Seymour Pierce says in a note repeating its "reduce" rating on AstraZeneca.

Analyst expectations for the medicine have fallen as a result of its rocky ride in the world's top market and forecasts for annual dapagliflozin sales stand, on average, at a modest $426 million by 2015, according to Thomson Reuters Pharma.

"With BMY's valuation being extraordinarily high relative to other pharma names, the downside to share price on this news probably exceeds that of AZN, whose valuation is the lowest in the group. However, with both names the delay of dapagliflozin probably only has a muted impact given already-mixed consensus expectations," Bernstein says in a note.

