Shares in RSA Insurance shed 0.1 percent, lagging a 1.8 percent firmer STOXX Europe 600 Insurers index index, as Panmure Gordon downgrades its rating for the firm to "hold" from "buy" after reducing its target price and estimates.

Panmure cuts its 2011 earnings estimates for RSA by 8 percent due to 'abnormal' third-quarter weather losses, leading it to reduce its target price to 120 pence, down from 150 pence.

Panmure also points out that, following the departure of previous CEO Andy Haste in November last year, and with RSA's CFO, George Culmer, also set to leave to become finance director at Lloyds Banking Group, the insurer's new management team have "big shoes to fill".

"The departure announcements of the CEO and subsequently the FD do not signify anything untoward in the business in our view but, short term, we believe that it will raise question marks over the premium rating that RSA enjoys over the balance of the non-life sector," the broker says in a note.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net