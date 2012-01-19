Equities are expected to remain volatile and stuck in a range as there are still risks to economic growth in the United States, with the potential for earnings to miss expectations, as well as a credit crunch if banks cannot raise equity.

"Our view remains that this will be a volatile year. True, equity valuations are cheap, although not so cheap that they could not fall further in the event of a risk-event or economic and earnings disappointments," HSBC says in a note.

HSBC adds that the recent strength in U.S. economic data may be due to capex being brought forward into the fourth-quarter before the expiry of a tax break, while banks still need to find a considerable amount of equity by June to meet the new core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio.

"We continue to believe the global equity index is likely to be only flat on the year," HSBC says.

