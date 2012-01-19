The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.2 percent by midday, tracking similar modest gains by the blue chips, up 0.3 percent, while the mid caps outperform, ahead 1 percent.

Mulberry Group rises 5.3 percent after the British luxury fashion group says it expects 2012 financial year results to exceed its earlier forecast, led by strong Christmas and New Year sales, putting it firmly in the festive winners' camp in the UK.

"This is yet another extraordinarily strong update from Mulberry," says Panmure Gordon, which upgrades its full-year pretax profit forecast by 2 million pounds to 37 million pounds.

British online fashion retailer ASOS jumps 14.4 percent after saying it would meet full-year profit forecasts as it reports a strong third-quarter boosted by rapid international growth and a solid performance in its domestic market.

