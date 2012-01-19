Shares in Veolia Environnement fall 1.3 percent, underperforming a 0.6 percent decline by the European utilities sector, weighed down by a downgrade from HSBC Securities, and concerns relating to a antitrust investigation into French water utilities.

HSBC cuts Veolia's rating to "neutral" from "overweight" and reduces its target on the stock to 10 euros from 11 euros to factor in execution risk associated with the group's revamp plan, which sees Veolia target 5 billion worth of asset disposals.

"Achieving the 'New Veolia' will be a challenge. It requires refocusing, deleveraging and achieving cost reduction," HSBC says in a note, adding that benefits will not become visible until next year.

Veolia's shares plunged 5.5 percent on Wednesday after news EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether the group and Suez Environnement, together with French trade association FP2E, may have fixed prices in the water and waste water services sector. The European Commission can fine companies up to 10 percent of their annual turnover for breaching EU rules.

"The investigation shows that this remains a vulnerable, risky stock." Peter Wirtz, an analyst at WestLB, says. "The company in my view was now able to stabilise some of the negative sentiments somewhat in that they could at least keep their core business on track, but now with the EU investigation negative sentiments have come up again."

Credit Suisse analyst Vincent Gilles also says the investigation could generate "a lot of noise around the stock" but he cautions that "the case is extremely hard to prove and the fines are usually limited."

"Given the structure of the French water market with two big private players, it is tempting to see collusion in each contract renegotiation," Gilles says. "Investors are likely to see this as yet another risk hanging on the stocks and it may last for a couple of years."

Shares in Suez Environnement shed 0.3 percent after falling 2.6 percent on Wednesday.

