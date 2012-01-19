Heavy trading in Commerzbank shares fuels strong trading volumes for the German blue chip index.

Commerzbank shares rise 13.5 percent after unveiling plans to improve its capital position. By 1300 GMT the shares account for 63 percent of total trading volumes for the DAX and reached 70 percent earlier in the session.

"On average about 55 million Commerzbank shares are traded daily," a trader says. Around 1300 GMT about 130 million Commerzbank shares had changed hands, more than 200 percent of its 90-day average.

Deutsche Bank shares trade at 132 percent of their 90-day average, while the DAX index is at 120 percent. Deutsche Bank shares add about 25 points to the index, while Commerzbank shares add another 8 points.

The DAX is up almost 35 points or 0.6 percent at 6,390.73.

