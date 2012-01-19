Shares in oil producer RusPetro start conditional trading and fall 7 percent to 124 pence from their IPO price of 134 pence.

The company, London's first main market IPO since Ophir Energy last July, raised $250 million in a listing that valued it at $676 million. [ID: nL6E8CI0E7]

Analysts at VTB say in a note the company managed to place the shares at "quite an attractive valuation".

"Apparently, investors are willing to pay for growth: the company is contemplating increasing production tenfold in the coming three-four years," the note says. "However, we believe that these plans might be overly aggressive."

