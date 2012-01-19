European shares remain steady into the Wall Street open, with U.S indices clocking up modest gains after fourth-quarter earnings from Morgan Stanley beat market expectations and Bank of America turned to a quarterly net profit from a loss the year before.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is up 0.7 percent at 1,042.16 points, while the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are up 0.1 percent to 0.4 percent.

Euro zone banks, which had fallen 38 percent last year, rally 6.4 percent as strong demand for French and Spanish bonds at auctions earlier on Thursday showed investors were becoming less nervous about euro zone governments' refinancing ability.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net