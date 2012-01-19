Shares in Pearson fall 4 percent as investors bank recent gains after the British publisher bumped up its 2011 earnings guidance for the third time in three months.

"Following a strong share price performance over recent months, the stock is now trading on 14.5 times consensus 2013 earnings," Jonathan Jackson, head of equities at Killik & Co, said.

Pearson shares rose more than 17 percent since end-Nov. before the recent sell-off. In roughly the same period the FTSE 100, which trades on around 10 times price earnings, climbed 11 percent.

"Although earnings are expected to benefit as the group continues to put its balance sheet to work through acquisitions, the current valuation is fairly full and we would look to take profits, especially given continued near-term headwinds in some of its markets and the potential uncertainty arising from today's education announcement from Apple," Jackson says.

