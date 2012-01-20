European stocks are set for a steady open after hitting 5-1/2-month highs in the previous session, with technicals indicating the market hovers near an "overbought" territory, although hopes Greece will reach a deal in its vital debt-swap talks may support equities.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC are flat to 0.1 percent higher.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 1.1 percent higher at 1,046.30 points on Thursday nearing "overbought" territory, with its Relative Strength Index (RSI) - a technical momentum indicator that determines overbought and oversold conditions - having hit 68.9. Seventy and over is considered overbought.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC TRADING CBRO.L
TERREIS SA Q4 SALES TERR.PA
U.S. COMPANIES
Q4 General Electric Company GE
Q4 Comerica Inc CMA
Q4 First Horizon National Corp FHN
Q4 Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.O
Q2 2012 Parker Hannifin Corp PH
Q4 Schlumberger NV SLB
Q4 Suntrust Banks Inc STI
MACRO (GMT)
0700 DE PPI
0900 IT Industrial Orders
0930 GB Retail
1500 US Home Sales
1530 US ECRI Weekly
