Shares in Petrofac shed 3.2 percent, topping the list of fallers on a flat FTSE 100, as JPMorgan downgrades its recommendation on the oil services firm to "neutral" form "overweight", saying perceived earnings risk has not been discounted.

"With earnings confidence resting on revenue and the awards from which it is derived, the $8 billion of orders which we estimate are required to reach consensus forecasts for next year is starting to look aggressive," JPMorgan says in a note.

"Thus with lower than usual transparency in Petrofac's bid pipeline (largely driven by increased exposure to more frontier markets) we see risk of valuation compression for this stock near term, and until confidence in earnings improves - this could take a few months," the broker says.

Petrofac trades on a 12-month forward price earnings (PE) of 12.8 times and a dividend yield of 2.8 percent, compared to the FTSE 100's PE of 10 times PE and yields of around 4.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

