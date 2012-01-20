Shares in blue-chip heavyweight Vodafone rise 1.6 percent, helping a 0.3 percent weaker FTSE 100 index limit losses, after the telco receives a favourable ruling in a long-running tax case in India.

The Indian supreme court has ruled that Vodafone had no liability to account for withholding tax on its acquisition of interests in Hutchison Essar (now Vodafone India) in 2007.

ING raises its target price on the stock to 212 pence from 204 pence after the resolution of the dispute, for which it had factored in a $5 billion hit including a capital gains tax, interest, and penalty payments. The bank keeps a "buy" stance on the stock.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net