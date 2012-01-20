The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.3 percent higher in early deals, outperforming a flat FTSE 100 and a 0.3 percent fall on the FTSE 250 .

InfraStrata rises 16.9 percent after the gas storage and petroleum exploration company enters into agreements with BP Gas Marketing Limited, which includes help funding its Islandmagee Gas Storage Project.

Sunkar Resources slumps 39 percent after the company announces it is to raise $12.8 million through the issue of convertible loan notes to Sun Avenue Partners Corp.

