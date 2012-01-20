Shares in Diageo rise 1.7 percent, outperforming a flat FTSE 100 , as Investec Securities upgrades the drinks company to "buy" from "hold" ahead of results next month, pointing to strong growth prospects.

"For us, Diageo represents what is an increasingly scarce asset in UK investing - a global leader in branded consumer goods. New guidance is now signalling new levels of ambition," Investec says in a note.

The broker adds: "There is a once in a decade opportunity to unlock inorganic value. And possible incipient leadership change is a potential catalyst. Despite strong relative performance in H2 2011, we see this as a 'growth defensive' with sound growth prospects and remaining room to re-rate."

Diageo reports first-half results on Feb. 9.

