Weir is the biggest casualty on Britain's FTSE 100 index, off 4.6 percent, as traders and analysts point to worries surrounding growth rates in the shale industry, in which the engineering group has a significant presence.

A broker says comments from a recent industry event, hosted by a consultancy firm who are leading experts in the subject, was contributing to the decline.

"In the Q&A... people were sceptical about the growth rate. Those that don't believe in the story will take out some short selling. There was probably quite a large hedge fund contingent on the call," he says.

The production of unconventional oil and gas, where hydrocarbons are extracted from shale and sands, has experienced huge growth in North America in recent years, benefiting firms like Weir, whose technology is used in the process.

The broker points out that shale accounts for a "reasonable part" of Weir's business in terms of profit, adding that the company would be the number one for those wanting to play the shale gas or oil industry from outside North America.

Trading volume in Weir is relatively robust, at 96 percent of its 90-day daily average, compared with 65 percent for the FTSE 100 index.

