Shares in Solvay rise 2.9 percent after Nomura upgrades the chemicals and plastics maker to "buy" from "neutral" saying worries about a downturn in the PVC market are overdone.

"As we do with other cyclical industrial chemicals, we find the risk-reward attractive," Nomura says in a note.

It says that with 53 percent upside potential to its 107 euros price target, Solvay "now offers a significant value opportunity in the sector".

The broker points to conservative macroeconomic assumptions, including a 2 percent decline in volumes in the sector in 2012. But it adds that "the market has already discounted a severe downturn".

Nomura says Solvay experienced a sharp de-rating in the last six months. "We believe that fears around PVC destocking and falling rare earth prices were important catalysts," it says.

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net