European shares remain slightly weaker after the start of trading on Wall Street, which is mostly lower after disappointing results from Google Inc and General Electric Co.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.1 percent at 1,045.18 points.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are both down 0.3 percent in early trading; the Dow Jones is flat.

Internet search engine company Google falls 7.8 percent; General Electric falls 2.4 percent.

