U.S. Treasury yields could well rise further, but as long as global growth expectations continue to be raised that should not necessarily be a bad thing for equities and could even be a clear positive for life insurers, Deutsche Bank research shows.

Its base-line forecasts is for yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries to rise to 2.35 percent by end-2012 from around 2.27 percent now, although Deutsche says a bigger increase, for example to 2.70 percent, should not be ruled out.

"If DB's forecasts are correct, the upward revision in growth expectations over time should more than offset the rise in bond yields, and equity targets should be revised up," the bank's strategists say in a note.

On a sector level, life insurers are the most direct beneficiaries of rising bond yields as they invest in long-term assets seeking high returns, Deutsche notes, highlighting AXA , Prudential and Aegon as top picks.

"For Aegon a 100 basis points increase in U.S. 10-year yields directly boost earnings growth by 1.5 percent," it says.

