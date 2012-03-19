JPMorgan adds exposure to insurers in its European portfolio, estimating the sector would be the biggest beneficiary from rising bond yields, while it downgrades miners on mounting concerns about demand from China.

The bank says a recent pick-up in bond yields can be seen as the result of increased liquidity in the market, following interventions from the European Central Bank, and a sign of growing momentum in flows, signalling further upside for shares.

"When yields move up Cyclicals and Financials perform strongly," JPM's strategists say in a note, keeping banks as their top pick and adding exposure to insurers and retailers.

"On the other side, Telcos, Utils and Pharma are all big underperformers," they add.

They balance these additions with a downgrade on miners - to "neutral" from "overweight" - citing uncertainty over the outlook for China, the world's largest consumer of metals, and urging some profit taking after the sector outperformed year to date.

"Clearly there will be rallies driven by the news of Chinese policy easing, but we would use these as opportunities to reduce into strength," the bank adds. "Within Materials, we continue to like Construction."

