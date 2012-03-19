Shares in CNP Assurances rise 4 percent after Goldman Sachs analysts raise their recommendation on the French insurance group to "buy" from "neutral" following the European Central Bank's long-term refinancing operations.

"Despite the LTRO reducing the peripheral tail risk, the stock has only outperformed by 6 percent year-to-date," the analysts write.

"With discounted valuation, a potential initial public offering of the Brazilian business and a sizeable risk business well positioned for Solvency II, we believe the risk is tilted towards the upside."

The analysts set a price target of 15 euros on the stock, which they say has the potential to gain 23 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://james.regan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net