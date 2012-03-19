Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena outperform a lower European banking sector on Monday after the core shareholder in Italy's third-largest lender names a new board, including former UniCredit chief Alessandro Profumo as chairman.

"The choice of Mr. A Profumo is one of high-standing and raises the profile of the management team at MPS. We see this as positive," analysts at Mediobanca write in a note.

The arrival of Profumo, an experienced banker with an uncompromising management style, comes as the Tuscan bank works to repair a balance sheet hit by the euro zone debt crisis and boost its profitability.

By 0845 GMT shares in Monte Pachi are up 0.9 percent, making it the second-biggest gainer in a 1 percent weaker STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index.

A shareholder meeting on April 27 will be called to appoint the new board. Current General Director Fabrizio Viola is set to become the new chief executive.

