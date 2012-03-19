The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.2 percent in early deals, outperforming a 0.5 percent fall on the FTSE 100 and 0.3 percent drop on the FTSE 250.

Beacon Hill Resources, the Mozambican coal producer, rises 4.8 percent after the firm announces it has entered into a strategic marketing partnership with Vitol Coal, part of the Vitol Group, the world's largest energy trading company.

Cadogan Petroleum sheds 18.7 percent after the oil explorer said in an operational update that Eni won't exercise an option to acquire a further 30 percent of Pokroskvoe, following analysis of the wells.

