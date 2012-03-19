A sharp slowdown in the Chinese economy could turn out to be a positive for European equities, as a fall in the price of commodities, of which China is a major consumer, would lower raw material costs in developed markets, Societe Generale says in a note.

If China's GDP growth falls below 7 percent per annum - a scenario that SocGen describes as a "hard landing" - the price of commodities, especially oil, would also decline, enhancing household purchasing power in the West, the bank says.

This would support developed market equities, particularly in Europe, SocGen adds, highlighting only 6 percent of European corporate revenues are generated in China, despite the high Chinese exposure of specific sectors such as luxury goods.

On the other hand, the bank estimates that a soft-landing - a scenario in which Chinese economic growth would be around 7.5 percent per year - would keep commodity prices at "very high levels", fuelling inflation and representing a "major issue" for developed economies.

In this scenario, SocGen expects bond yields to go up sharply in developed countries while emerging equity markets would remain bullish.

