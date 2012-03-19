Shares in BT Group rise 0.7 percent, the third top gainer on a weaker FTSE 100, after the Sunday Times reports the telecoms firm is preparing to put up to 1.5 billion pounds into its pension fund in an effort to tackle a huge shortfall - and clinch a multi-million-pound tax credit.

Oriel Securities estimates cash benefits of a large, early top-up payment are a 22 million pounds early payment saving and 6 million pounds savings because the UK corporate tax rate is set to reduce from 26 percent in 2011/12 to 25 percent in 2012/13.

"A large, early pension top-up payment will persuade more investors to look beyond BT's pension deficit, and instead focus much more on the group's strong cash flow growth prospects (and thus also on BT's strong dividend growth and capital appreciation prospects)," Oriel Securities, which has a "buy" rating on BT, says in a note.

"If this prediction comes true, we believe it will be a clear incremental positive for BT's share price," Oriel says.

A spokesman for BT declined to comment on the report, but Chief Executive Ian Livingston said in November that the group could use its strong cash flow to make an early payment into the pension fund.

