The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in midsession trade, outperforming a 0.3 percent fall on the FTSE 100 and 0.1 percent fall on the FTSE 250 .

ITM Power rallies 14.5 percent after it signs a supply and distribution agreement with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, which gives Horizon exclusive rights to sell ITM Power products in the ASEAN nations plus India, Pakistan and Bangladesh and non-exclusive rights to sell ITM Power products in other markets where Horizon has developed a marketing network including the United States.

Britain's Premier Foods sheds 4.1 percent after reporting a 29 percent decline in profit from its ongoing businesses in 2011 and says it expects trading to remain challenging, impacted by high levels of promotional activity and cost inflation.

