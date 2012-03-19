Spain's blue chip index IBEX 35 outperforms peers, rising 0.6 percent to 8,535.9 points versus a 0.5 percent fall for the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50, as the Spanish gauge extends its recent rebound through a key technical level.

The IBEX advances for a fifth straight session - lifted by banking firms Santander and BBVA, and telco Telefonica - having traded 40 percent of its 90-day volume average amid thin newsflow due to a holiday in Madrid and five other regions.

"From mid-January to mid-March we had a sort of head and shoulder pattern," Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm, Day-By-Day, says, referring to a chart pattern formed by a rally - known as the 'head' - between two smaller rises, or 'shoulders', which are connected by a 'neckline'.

"The neckline was roughly at 8,450 points, more or less 50 points. We are just breaking above the neckline today. So that's why there must be some short covering happening right now and this is why it's outperforming," Gastaldy adds.

The IBEX is down 0.3 percent year-to-date, underperforming a 12 percent rise for the euro zone gauge and a 20 percent rally for Germany's DAX, the best performer among major European indexes this year.

