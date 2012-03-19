Shares in National Grid are among the top fallers on Britain's FTSE 100 index, off 1.8 percent, after BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades its rating on the energy distributor to "neutral" from "buy", partly on valuation grounds, in a broadly bearish note on pan-European utilities.

BofA Merrill Lynch says National Grid's shares, which recently broke through its 640 pence price objective, helped by its defensive characteristics and emerging clarity on regulation and dividend safety, may mark time until the next catalysts appear towards the end of the year.

The bank says that progress in the RIIO (a new system which UK regulator Ofgem will implement to render Britain's energy network more sustainable) review has been encouraging so far, and it still reckons the final outcome due in December will be acceptable.

"Nevertheless, the initial proposals due in July are unlikely to represent the regulator's best offer, and we cannot preclude some uncertainty," the bank says.

Referring to pan-European utilities generally, which have suffered another disappointing earnings season, as expected, BofA Merrill Lynch says consensus expectations for a recovery are not supported by fundamentals.

"Upcoming dividend payments and the lack of more bad news may offer short-term support, but long-term fundamentals remain weak and valuation indicators do not appear attractive enough in our view to make a value call," the bank says.

BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades more companies in the sector than it downgrades on Monday, with Iberdrola, Red Electrica and Fortum cut to "underperform", and Enagas and Cez lowered to "neutral".

For SNAM and Verbund it raises its ratings to "buy" and "neutral" respectively.

