The FTSE Small Cap index closes flat, outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips and the midcaps both off 0.1 percent.

ITM Power jumps 11 percent after signing a supply and distribution agreement with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies.

Premier Foods sheds 4.2 percent after it reports a 29 percent decline in profit from its ongoing businesses in 2011 and says it expects trading to remain challenging, impacted by high levels of promotional activity and cost inflation.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net