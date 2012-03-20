Implied volatility in equities is too low, offering a cheap and effective hedge against risks such as problems in the global economy and high oil prices, Societe Generale says in the quarterly review of its multi-asset portfolio.

SG retains its underweight 35 percent allocation to equities and preferences for UK and Japan within that, but increases its holdings of volatility - through the U.S. VIX gauge - to 5 percent from 3 percent.

"Risk assets and equities remain plagued by a variety of risks after a 20-percent-plus S&P 500 rally following the ECB regime shift in mid-November 2011," SG's strategists say in a note.

"To hedge our asset allocation against potential forthcoming risks - much weaker second quarter U.S. growth, still higher oil prices, the euro zone and China/BRIC cycles, we are adding to our VIX holdings."

The VIX, based on the price of options on the S&P 500 index and seen as a crude barometer of investor risk aversion, fell to its lowest levels since mid-2007 last week.

