Shares in Transgene fall 6 percent, paring a 20 percent jump on Monday, after the French biotech reports a 2011 net loss late on Monday in line with its guidance.

Transgene says it expects key clinical data in 2012, including interim results for a therapeutic vaccine developed for pre-cancerous lesions of the cervix.

"Yesterday's results and the analyst meeting that took place do not explain the strong rise in the stock yesterday," CM-CIC Securities analyst Arsene Guekam writes. "Whilst Transgene's pipeline looks very interesting, the major catalysts won't come before mid-2012 or even 2013."

The stock is up more than 50 percent since the start of the year.

