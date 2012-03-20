Shares in European car makers are among the biggest decliners as global economic jitters weigh on the sector, with the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index dipping 2.5 percent.

Russia's Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Alexei Rakhmanov says Russian car sales are this year expected to rise by only 6 percent, indicating a sharp slowdown from a 23 percent rise seen in the January-February period.

Traders also point to media reports, suggesting China's vehicle sales this year will miss growth forecast due to the slowing economy.

"We assume premium brand margins peaked in 2011," a German trader says.

The Automobiles & Parts index has gained 30.4 percent so far this year and is outperforming the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares, which is up about 10 percent, and Germany's blue chip index, home to the world biggest premium car makers, which has added 20 percent.

Shares in BMW, the world's biggest-selling premium auto maker, Daimler, producer of Mercedes-Benz cars, and Volkswagen, which sells Audi, are down 3.0-3.5 percent.

