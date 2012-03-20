Shares in ARM Holdings gain 1.4 percent, the top FTSE 100 riser, with the index down 0.5 percent, as both Barclays Capital and Investec Securities upgrade their ratings for the British chip designer.

BarCap ups its rating for ARM to "overweight" from "equal-weight" and raises its price target to 725 pence from 700 pence saying it sees smartphone and tablet growth driving upside to expectations and a return to positive estimate momentum.

"ARM shares performed weakly over the past year as the market digested its prospects in the PC market and earnings momentum slowed. With continued upside being seen in the smartphone and tablet segments, and ARM retaining its strong position in both despite threats from Intel, we see ~10 percent upside to consensus estimates for 2012/13," BarCap says in a note.

Investec Securities upgrades its rating for ARM Holdings to "buy" from "hold" in a review of the British software and computer services sectors.

"While the macro backdrop remains difficult, the extreme risks appear to have passed, at least for now, prompting us to re-visit our stock calls. We still favour stocks exposed to structural growth  and move ARM and Spirent to Buy (Hold)," Investec says.

Investec downgrades Sage Group and Logica to "sell" from "hold", as it sees both stocks as being ahead of themselves, and reduces Telecity to "hold" from "buy".

Logica drops 1.9 percent, while Sage, Telecity, and Spirent all lose 0.5 percent.

