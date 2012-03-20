Shares in National Grid climb 0.6 percent, outperforming a 0.9 percent drop by Britain's FTSE 100 index, and recovering from weakness on Monday after a BofA Merrill Lynch downgrade, supported by an recommendation upgrade from HSBC Securities, and a target price hike by Nomura.

HSBC, which lifts its rating on National Grid to "overweight" from "neutral", says it is drawn to the firm against a backdrop of political and economic uncertainty in Europe's power market.

"Rebasing the dividend by 10 percent would reduce the markets' risk perceptions, allow real growth and enhance its attraction, in our view," the bank says, raising its target price on the stock to 740 pence from 665 pence.

Nomura raises its target price for National Grid to 705 pence from 700 pence and repeats its "buy" rating on the stock in a review of UK regulated utilities.

Nomura notes that factors, including the threat of intervention by regulator Ofgem in energy supply and the fact that much of the UK's Electricity Market Reform is yet to be finalised, conspire to create an uncertain investment environment for UK utilities.

But, the bank adds, "We are more concerned about continental Europe".

In technical analysis, Charles Stanley says as long as National Grid shares -- which recently pushed to their highest close since November 2008, and hit overbought readings on the various oscillators which measure momentum -- hold above the uptrend in place since summer 2010, they are worth sticking with.

National Grid shed 1.9 percent on Monday.

