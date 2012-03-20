Shares in Germany's Metro are up 2.4 percent despite providing a gloomy outlook, as investors hope that a management overhaul will spark a new attempt to sell its Real Hypermarkets chain.

The world's No.4 retailer said Real Hypermarkets chief Joel Saveuse will leave, adding that the group's chief executive, Olaf Koch, will take responsibility for the unit.

"I hear that this has lead to market speculation of a renewed attempt to sell the unit," a German trader says. Another trader adds a potential buyer would, however, request a significant discount.

Metro shares are the biggest winner in a 0.4 percent stronger German blue-chip index. The shares hare up 12 percent so far this year, underperforming the DAX, which is up 20 percent.

Trading volumes in Metro shares are at 110 percent of their 90-day average in early trade, compared to 18 percent for the DAX.

