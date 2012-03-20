ABN AMRO Private Banking has increased its overall position on European equities to "neutral" by moving its stance on industrials to "overweight" and by taking profits on its U.S. equities allocation, on which it has been "overweight" since July 2011.

Industrials join the bank's list of preferred equity sectors as it advises clients to position themselves for a gradual manufacturing recovery.

The bank has also moved Asian corporate bonds to "overweight", in line with its current regional equities view. Asia -- for which the bank is overweight China, Indonesia and Malaysia -- is particularly favoured.

ABN AMRO says improved investment conditions in the first quarter are reflected in a reduction of almost half of the cash position within the bank's balanced model portfolios, to 18 percent.

The banks says its bond allocation is increased to 34 percent, equities to 40 percent and alternatives remain at 8 percent.

ABN Amro retains an overall "underweight" allocation for fixed income due to low government bond yields.

"Investor confidence is progressively returning as a result of improving economic momentum, lower market volatility and abating systemic risk," Didier Duret, ABN AMRO Private Banking's Chief Investment Officer says in its Q2 Investment Outlook, entitled 'Building confidence'.

"Last quarter's spectacular relief rally has not exhausted the upside for equities -- valuations are historically low and many investors remain underinvested. For equities to move higher, they need to demonstrate the inner driving forces of earnings generation and sales growth."

