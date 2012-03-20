Shares in Vodafone rise 2 percent and add most points to an otherwise lower FTSE 100 index, buoyed by sector rotation out of cyclical stocks and as Morgan Stanley suggests now is a good time to buy into the stock, citing valuation grounds, traders say.

With Vodafone shares down nearly 5 percent year to date, underperforming a 6 percent rise in the blue-chip bourse, a London-based trader says the day's gains reflected a bit of catching up and a rotation into defensive shares.

Vodafone's early gains helped the STOXX Europe 600 Telecoms index lead sectoral gainers across Europe, up 0.6 percent, although the current price suggests the market is fairly bearish on earnings in the coming years.

StarMine data shows Vodafone's sharet price at the Monday close was pricing in a fall in earnings per share of 9.5 percent a year on a compounded basis over the next five years. This compares with sector peers France Telecom and Telecom Italia, at minus 14.1 percent and minus 16.6 percent, respectively.

