The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.4 percent, significantly outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips down 0.9 percent, and the mid caps off 1.2 percent.

Mears climbs 1.3 percent after the social housing and home care provider unveils full-year results which Investec Securities describes as strong, prompting the broker to lift its target price for the stock to 283 pence from 238 pence, while repeating its "buy" rating.

Severfield-Rowen drops more than 9 percent after the structural steel firm's full-year underlying pretax profit falls by a third, impacted by diminishing demand and pricing pressures.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net