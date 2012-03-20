Falling correlations in equity markets have been a boon for stock pickers, making long/short equity the second best performing hedge fund strategy this year after a lacklustre showing in risk averse 2011, data from EDHEC-Risk institute shows.

The strategy, which focuses on buying undervalued stocks and selling overvalued ones, earned 2.6 percent in February, taking its year-to-date returns to 6 percent. Only investing in emerging markets fared better, earning 7.4 percent in the first two months of this year.

A pick up in corporate merger and acquisition activity has also boosted the returns on merger arbitrage funds, which typically buy shares in the targeted company and go short in the buyer, to 2.1 percent.

The worst performer, in contrast to last year, has been the short equity strategy, with selling stocks losing investors 12 percent in early 2012.

